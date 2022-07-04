Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

