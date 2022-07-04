Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.44.

