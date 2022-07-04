Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 65,557 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,557 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

