Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 6,726 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $144.84 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

