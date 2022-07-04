Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,566.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

