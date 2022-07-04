Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $42.25 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

