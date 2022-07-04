Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMAL opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 25.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,272 shares of company stock worth $448,859. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

