American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.49.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
NYSE ACC opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.85 and a beta of 0.79. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $65.22.
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
