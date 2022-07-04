American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.85 and a beta of 0.79. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.