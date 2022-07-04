American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $140.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

