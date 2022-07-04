American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 61,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

