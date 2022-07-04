AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $143.14 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

