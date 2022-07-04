AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,185,000 after buying an additional 143,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

NYSE ABC opened at $143.14 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

