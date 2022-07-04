Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $642,590.70 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

