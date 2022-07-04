Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Cowen

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.75 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,011,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $3,851,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 162,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

