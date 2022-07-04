ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.49.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

