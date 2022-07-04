Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

BOKF stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. State Street Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,184,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.