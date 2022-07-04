Analysts Issue Forecasts for Holcim Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Holcim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Holcim’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Holcim alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCMLY. UBS Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.4148 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.