Analysts Offer Predictions for SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.96.

NYSE:SLG opened at $47.41 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.