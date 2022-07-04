Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Price Target at C$40.05

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 70.49. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.27 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.91.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$948.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

