Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $21.00

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.