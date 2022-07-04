Analysts Set SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) PT at $26.50

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get SIG Group alerts:

Shares of SCBGF opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. SIG Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.