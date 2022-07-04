Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $280.25

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.25.

TNLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TNLIF stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

