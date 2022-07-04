Analysts Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) PT at $5.56

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of UWMC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $821.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.47 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in UWM by 13.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in UWM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

