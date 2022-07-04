Analyzing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colony Bankcorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.40%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.50 $18.66 million $1.51 10.07 Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.09 $28.40 million $2.22 6.70

Central Valley Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 16.92% 11.06% 0.95% Central Valley Community Bancorp 32.53% 11.53% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

