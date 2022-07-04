Analyzing MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MJ and comScore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $240,000.00 80.92 $3.53 million N/A N/A comScore $367.01 million 0.49 -$50.04 million ($0.45) -4.44

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MJ and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00

comScore has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than MJ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A 59.80% 29.37% comScore -6.19% -11.03% -3.56%

Summary

comScore beats MJ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

