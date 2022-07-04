Analyzing RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A -13.41% -2.25% Vail Resorts 12.82% 17.18% 4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A $6.78 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 4.70 $127.85 million $7.70 28.98

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RedBall Acquisition and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 1 5 2 0 2.13

Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $300.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.44%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats RedBall Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

