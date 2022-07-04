APA (NYSE:APA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:APA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

