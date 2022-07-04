Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.