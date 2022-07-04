Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $39.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

ARMK opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

