Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 713,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

