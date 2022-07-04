Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $61.42 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

