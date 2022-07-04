Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 218,568 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,568 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.02% of Arhaus worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

