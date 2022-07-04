Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

