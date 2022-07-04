Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Everbridge worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Everbridge by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

