Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,293 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.61% of First Foundation worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 304,221 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 147,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.87 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

