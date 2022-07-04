Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.19 and a 200 day moving average of $274.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.