Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Commercial Metals worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 74.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

