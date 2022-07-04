Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TTEK opened at $138.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

