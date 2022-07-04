Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $6.44 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,978 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of AllianceBernstein worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

