Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $771,000 Holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.37% of AVITA Medical worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.28. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. Analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

