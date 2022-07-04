Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.70.

Charter Communications stock opened at $480.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.47 and a 200-day moving average of $546.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

