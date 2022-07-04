Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $170,899,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.38. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

