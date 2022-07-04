Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

TER opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.