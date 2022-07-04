Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $343.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.26 and its 200 day moving average is $388.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

