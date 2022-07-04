Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $11.03 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 231,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

