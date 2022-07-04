Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $3.03 Million in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,756,596 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,605,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 106,898 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

TELL stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.17. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.