Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $143.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

