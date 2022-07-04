Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,757,203 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.55 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

