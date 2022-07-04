Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 29,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 320,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

