Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,097 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.